The end of social distancing in pubs and restaurants was warmly welcomed by hospitality leaders but for some people, it is likely to be a source of anxiety.

Nervous socialisers will now be able to wear a badge warning others to avoid getting too close - without risking confrontation - under a new government scheme.

With Omicron cases still of concern, those with serious, underlying health issues who are most at risk from the virus are most likely to take up the offer as the country begins to adapt to living with Covid.

However, the Scottish Government said the badges and lanyards, which feature an “easily recognisable shield symbol” will be available to anyone who feels anxious about mixing with others as cases of Omicron remain high.

It has invested £55,000 in the scheme, which was developed by Welsh health and care think tank The Bevan Commission in August 2020.

It followed research which showed that almost three quarters (73%) of people on the highest risk list would like to signal to others to give them extra space.

READ MORE: Scotland's habits during Covid restrictions revealed in new study

Those who were advised to shield during the first lockdown and beyond included transplant patients, those with certain cancers and diabetes patients.

The badges and lanyards will available from January 26 at community and mobile libraries and Asda stores. They can also be ordered from the Scottish Government website for a small postal fee.

Businesses and employers will be asked to promote the scheme to staff and customers.

While the move has been welcomed be charities including British Red Cross Scotland, some of those who were previously shielding said they were not convinced the badges would have the desired effect.

READ MORE: UK government monitoring new Omicron variant

Robert Finnagan, a kidney transplant patient from the north of England said he had worn a badge for a few months after obtaining one from a UK charity and said it, “hadn’t changed peoples' behaviour."

He said: “I suspect people didn’t understand the message.I was never asked what it was and why I was wearing it.”

Another transplant patient said he feared the scheme would have little effect while others said it should be the responsibility of the vulnerable individual to ensure they keep their distance.

However Mike Hanlon, from Glasgow, who had a heart transplant several years ago, said he would wear a badge.

He said: "Yes, absolutely.

"I'm wary of standing next to anyone.

"I was so lucky when I had Covid to survive it. If I hadn't been double jabbed, the hospital told me it could have had a different outcome."

Marie Hayres, British Red Cross Scotland Director of Independent Living and Crisis Response said the scheme would be “invaluable” in helping prevent loneliness.

She said: “We fully support the aims of the Distance Aware campaign and will be proud to highlight the scheme to callers contacting our Connecting With You service.

READ MORE: Canal life linked to drop in heart disease in deprived areas

"Many people are experiencing loneliness, and are fearful of going out of their own homes as a result of the pandemic.

“We believe Distance Aware can help overcome this and help them to re-engage with social activities. This could be invaluable in helping to tackle loneliness.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are beginning to adapt to living with Covid-19 but we know that, for some people who have been at higher risk or feel anxious about going out in public, this is a big step.

“This scheme not only provides vital reassurance to anyone who chooses to wear a badge or lanyard, but also encourages us all to be more aware and considerate of those around us – as we simply don’t know their circumstances or concerns.

“I hope this will help people feel more confident and comfortable to go about their daily lives. The shield symbol can be worn by anyone.”

Asda Senior Director for Scotland Brian Boyle added:“As people become aware of the badge and its meaning, the more effective it will be in helping people to feel safer and less worried when they are out and about.”