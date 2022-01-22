THE search for missing Edinburgh woman Alice Byrne has entered its third week.

Worried locals are continuing their search for the 28-year-old from Portobello, who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

She was last seen leaving a friend’s flat on Marlborough Street at around 10am.

Despite extensive searches by the police’s air, dog and marine units, no further sightings of Alice have been identified in the last three weeks.

It comes as the Scottish Police Authority Board meeting on Wednesday noted that “finding Alice and other people like her remains the highest priority” and he sent his “support and sincerest thoughts” to her family.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said her disappearance was a “tragedy”, and he said that “high-risk missing persons” are always seen as vital issues.

Missing Alice is described as white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build with short black hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black top, black jeans and white trainers.

She has a ‘distinctive’ bat tattoo on her wrist which her family released an image of in a bid to help trace her.

A Facebook group has been set up to aid community efforts in the search for her.

The Find Alice Byrne group has amassed 5,000 members and has been set up to spread the word of her disappearance.

Missing person posters have been distributed around the Edinburgh area and beyond and have been translated into other languages by community members to aid the search.

Anyone with information on Alice’s whereabouts should contact 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.