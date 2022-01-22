A body has been found in the search for a missing Elgin man Sean Dawson.
An appeal had been launched to trace the 23-year-old, who was last seen at around 5pm in the New Elgin area in Moray on Thursday.
However police have since confirmed the tragic discovery, which took place in a wooded area in the Birnie area of Elgin.
While formal identification is yet to take place, Sean Dawson's family have been informed.
Police confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 10.50am on Saturday, the body of a man was found in a wooded area in Birnie, Elgin.
"Although formal identification is still to take place, the family of missing man Sean Dawson has been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal."
You can contact the Samaritans 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 116 123 or visit their website.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.