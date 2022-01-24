Detectives in Edinburgh have opened an investigation after an attempted murder during the weekend.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital after a targeted attack on Sunday evening.

The young man was riding on an off-road motorbike in Edinburgh when a black BMW ran him over, exited the vehicle and began attack him.

The incident took place around 10pm on Sunday night in Pilton Avenue, and after emergency services attended the scene, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a ‘serious leg injury’.

Following the attack, the suspect ran off, abandoning the BMW and heading towards Pilton Place.

Police have said the attacker is white, around 5ft. 9 inches in height, slim build and aged around 30 years of age wearing a dark coloured hooded top and dark coloured trousers.

The black BMW car has been uplifted and is undergoing a forensic examination.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and will review any relevant CCTV coverage for any additional information.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “While we do not know the motive for this assault, we believe it was a targeted attack. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. Particularly if you have any recording devices, such as dash cam or doorbell cameras. A police presence will remain in the area as we continue our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3489 of 23 January, 2022. If you wish to give your information anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.