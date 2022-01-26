A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as parts of Scotland are set to be battered by very strong winds tonight.
Both the Orkney and Shetland Islands as well as the Highlands have been warned of gusts which could reach up to 75mph tonight which could cause some disruption.
The warning is currently in place from 10pm on Wednesday night until 2am in the early hours of Thursday morning.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) January 26, 2022
Very strong winds across Orkney, Fair Isle and Caithness
Wednesday 2200 - Thursday 0200
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/MTd3lj1Nrr
The forecasters have said that a brief spell of very strong winds will affect Caithness, Orkney and Fair Isle late on Wednesday evening.
West or southwesterly winds will gust to 65 mph at times, and perhaps around 75 mph along exposed coasts.
The strongest of the winds will quickly move away eastwards during the early hours of Thursday.
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and it is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.
