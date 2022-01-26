More than 8,500 new coronavirus cases and a further deaths 33 have been reported overnight.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 8,516 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since Tuesday.

This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.

Thirty-three have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The death toll therefore now stands at 10,255 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,823 as of January 23.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

A total of 32 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,389 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,407,738 while 4,115,341 people have now received a second dose.

More than 3,269,580 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.