Well-known Scottish music festival ‘Doune the Rabbit Hole’ has announced its return for 2022 after two years of postponements.

Hundreds of bands and musicians will be back on stage for the four-day festival which takes place this July between Thursday 14 – Sunday 17.

After the cancellation of the 2021 festival, many acts have been brought onto this year’s line-up meaning the 2022 festival is bigger than ever before, as it’s hosted across six stages over the period of four days.

Headline acts for the summer festival based in Port of Mentieth include Amy MacDonald, Sleaford Mods, Teenage Fanclub, and Patti Smith and Band.

READ MORE: Doune The Rabbit Hole music festival 2021 cancelled

Festival director Jamie Murray said fans who have carried over their tickets from the last two year’s cancelled are owed a special thanks for their support through the pandemic.

He said: “We’re delighted to be able to present the line-up for this year’s Doune the Rabbit Hole. We have pulled together a long weekend featuring international artists, hotly tipped bands, bands rolled over from Doune 2020 and Doune 2021, DJs across the music spectrum and party acts to form what we think is an unbeatable festival experience this July.

“Again, I’d like to thank all of the Doune the Rabbit Hole festival goers who have rolled over their tickets from both 2020 and 2021. As an independent festival, your support has been invaluable through the pandemic. We can’t wait to be back on-site to welcome Doune festival goers returning after two years of not being able to present the festival.”

The festival organisers have said that all of those who have retained tickets for the postponed 2020 and 2021 festivals will be able to use these for the 2022 festival.

Doune the Rabbit Hole will also honour free tickets for children who were 12 or under at the time of the 2020 or 2021 festival.

READ MORE: Scottish Music Awards: A-list performers return with night of live music for Nordoff Robbins

Those purchasing for the first time, will be able to get a weekend ticket for the price of £175 for adults, £80 for teens and free for under 13’s.

Day tickets are available from £70, and this year’s festival will also feature workshops and special activity areas.

Fans of the Scotland National football side may also want to get tickets while they last to see the nation-wide phenomenon Bacara. They will be blasting out their hit track ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’ live which remains a national anthem after euro 2020.