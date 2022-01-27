GLASGOW Film Festival has announced its 2022 programme as the annual event makes its physical return and welcomes back its loyal customers and newcomers.

After a virtual only festival in 2021, Glasgow Film Festival 2022 (GFF22) will incorporate a hybrid programme with screenings available online, but this year is all about the cinema once again welcoming audiences through their doors to immerse themselves in an authentic experience.

Primarily hosted the Glasgow Film Theatre, this year’s programme is a step up from 2021 with a diverse range of 124 films and exclusive events to choose from.

Running from March 2-18, the 18th edition of the annual event includes 10 World premieres, 4 European premieres, 65 UK premieres and 13 Scottish premieres.

READ MORE: Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival announce 2022 line-up

However, For the first time ever, GFF will partner with cinemas across the UK to simultaneously screen some of its biggest premieres, as it cements its place as the UK’s largest film festival behind London’s LFF.

GFF Co-directors, Allan Hunter and Allison Gardner say the physical return of cinema audiences to the festival has been long anticipated and will reignite the community spark seen within the Glasgow Film Theatre.

Allison Gardner said: ‘I can’t begin to describe our joy at being able to have our loyal, committed and fun audiences back to the festival. We have all undergone different and difficult times over the last two years, and nothing helps us to heal and connect like film.

“Having audiences in both our festival venues and our partner cinemas across the UK is a source of joy. The team have worked incredibly hard to pull together a unique and wonderful programme to enjoy.”

Allan Hunter added: “‘Welcoming audiences old and new to the 2022 Glasgow Film Festival is a source of great joy and not a little relief. I think we have all missed that sense of community and discovery you experience at a festival.

“The team have watched more films than ever to compile a programme rich in its diversity and wonders.

“There are so many great films to recommend from around the world and I am especially excited by the abundance of Scottish stories and productions that showcase the country’s many shining talents. I can’t wait for people to pick their own favourites.”

Included in this year’s programme are two world exclusive events which will have audiences queuing up for tickets.

Glasgow-born satirist Armando Iannucci will be involved in a special live ‘In Conversation’ event, looking back over his wide-ranging, multi-media career distinguished by his brilliant feel for character, unforgettable dialogue, and razor-sharp wit.

GFF will also host a very exclusive preview screening of the first episode of Season 6 of STARZPLAY’s worldwide smash-hit Outlander.

In line with the GFT’s philosophy of ‘Cinema for all’, GFF22 can pride itself in a diverse range of experiences for cinemagoers from all walks of life.

As part of championing the commonly unknown, this year a particular focus will be given to an entire continent with ‘African Stories - a collection of nine contemporary films celebrating the people, history and culture in some of the 54 countries in Africa. It all comes under the scope of making cinema accessible to all say the co-directors.

Also included as a demonstration of GFF’s inclusivity of audiences, it will continue its BSL screenings and movie memories programme, as well as announcing the return of its popular free morning screenings of cinema’s best cult classics – this year focusing on cinema in 1962.

However, Scotland as nation will be championed the same way as ever at GFF22.

Young Glasgow-based filmmaker Paul Morris will be presenting the World premiere of his micro-budget Hamilton-filmed debut feature, Angry Young Men, a riotous comedy following local young gang, ‘The Bramble Boys’, defending their home turf against rivals.

Also a part of the showcase from Scotland is Skint; a series of monologues about living in poverty from a creative team led by Peter Mullan, Jenni Fagan, Cora Bissett and Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee.

Co-Director, Allison Gardner welcomed the young cast of the film to the Glasgow Film Theatre yesterday as part of the festival’s launch.

GFF22 has been put together with the help of Screen Scotland, the British Film Institute, EventScotland, Glasgow Film and Glasgow Life.

READ MORE: December programme at GFT will give cinema much needed boost ahead of festival return

Councillor for Glasgow’s East Centre, and Glasgow Life Board Member, Baillie Annette Christie said this year’s programme confirms Glasgow’s reputation as a leading cinema city.

She said: “Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, the hard work of the exceptional Film Festival and Glasgow Film Theatre team has ensured movie fans across the UK can this year safely enjoy an array of modern masterpieces both in-person and online, from the comfort of their home.

“Glasgow’s reputation as a leading cinema city and first-choice filming destination has never been more apparent and it’s a real credit to the city that major international productions are increasingly choosing to locate here.

“Glasgow Film Festival, GFT and Glasgow Film Office, play an intrinsic role in that success, reinforcing our passion, professionalism and expertise in the broadcast industry.”

The full programme and tickets for this year’s festival events will go on sale from 10am on Monday January 31, and can be purchased from GFT Box Office and glasgowfilm.org/festival