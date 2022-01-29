The Erskine Bridge has closed to all traffic and police are in attendance at the scene.
The cause of the major bridge closure is yet unknown but reports by Traffic Scotland have said police are attending an 'ongoing police incident.
Traffic Scotland stated: "The Erskine bridge is currently CLOSED in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.
"Traffic is slow on the approach to the bridge so do expect delays."
❗️NEW⌚️11:50#A898— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 29, 2022
The Erskine bridge is currently ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.
Traffic is slow on the approach to the bridge so do expect delays!#FindAltRoute@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/QtwvbFXJ3g
The bridge had been earlier closed to high sided vehicles due to the wind sweeping the central belt as Storm Malik continues.
However, this incident does not appear to be weather related.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
This is a breaking story. More to follow
