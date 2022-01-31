Weather chaos is set to continue tomorrow in parts of Scotland as a yellow weather warning is in place in some areas.

From 6am on Tuesday morning until at least 6pm, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds expected to reach up to 65mph in some areas.

The areas covered are: Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Na h-Eileanan Siar, Highland, and the Orkney Islands.

Today, as work from home guidance was lifted thousands Scots across the country were returning to the workplace and faced travel chaos.

Scotrail took the step of cancelling all services on Sunday night and in their latest update, the train company told passengers that some services were still disrupted.

On the roads this morning, traffic was backed up outside Edinburgh on the M90 at the Queensferry crossing because of a broken down lorry, the A9 in the Highlands was also partially blocked by a fallen tree.

At 7.20pm on Monday night, Scotrail confirmed that services between Perth - Inverness, Inverness - Wick/Kyle, and Huntly - Aberdeen were still not being serviced by their trains.

Network Rail said that its teams were continuing to clear lines after trees and debris fell on them during Storm Corrie.

A similar picture has emerged on Scotland’s ferry routes, where sailings remain restricted due to the weather.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued⚠️



Wind across the north and northeast of Scotland



Valid 0600 until 1800 Tuesday



Fierce 90-mph winds late on Sunday night and into early Monday morning brought down trees and disrupted powerlines across the north of Scotland, with the area already reeling from the impact of Storm Malik on Saturday.

Thousands remain without power in Aberdeenshire and across the North East, with a relief effort underway to provide them with hot food and support.

Dozens of schools have been shut in the region, due to travel issues or loss of power.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) remains at Red Alert status for its north of Scotland licence area as its teams continue to respond to the significant damage caused to network infrastructure as a result of Storms Malik and Corrie.

SSEN said about 24,500 were still off on Monday evening, mostly in the north east of the country.

It was understood most of those lost power in the most recent storm, rather than being still affected by Storm Malik.

Energy industry spokesman Peter Kocen said: “Network operators restored power to 177,000 customers who have been affected by the storms over the weekend and last night.

“We are continuing to work as quickly and safely as possible to reconnect everyone, with 45,500 people without power just now.

“We are working closely with local authorities to co-ordinate a community response and provide support, including hot meals and respite, to those affected.”

A number of welfare centres have been opened in Aberdeenshire for people needing showers and power, while hot food is being served at various school canteens.

SEPA has issued one flood warning for Churchill Barriers and a flood alert is in place for Orkney.