Royal Air Force jets have launched over Scotland to 'intercept an unidentified aircraft'. 

Planespotters tracking aircraft across Scotland said that at least six aircraft deployed on a 'Quick Reaction Alert' mission this morning.

The details of the aircraft being probed is unknown, but it is not unusual for Russian planes to fly close to UK airspace, prompting a quick response. 

Two Portuguese F-16 jets have launched from RAF Lossiemouth, but it is said these are on a routine flight to Iceland.

 