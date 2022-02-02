Royal Air Force jets have launched over Scotland to 'intercept an unidentified aircraft'.
Planespotters tracking aircraft across Scotland said that at least six aircraft deployed on a 'Quick Reaction Alert' mission this morning.
🚨BREAKING NEWS | The RAF is conducting a 'Quick Reaction Alert' mission, currently involved in the operation to intercept an unknown aircraft is a Voyager tanker and Typhoon jet. Notably, two Portuguese F-16 jets have launched from RAF Lossiemouth. All heading north. pic.twitter.com/j5zZhD4E15— George Allison (@geoallison) February 2, 2022
The details of the aircraft being probed is unknown, but it is not unusual for Russian planes to fly close to UK airspace, prompting a quick response.
Two Portuguese F-16 jets have launched from RAF Lossiemouth, but it is said these are on a routine flight to Iceland.
