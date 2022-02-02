More than 120 deaths from Covid were registered in a week, the latest data shows.
Statistics from National Records of Scotland (NRS) have revealed there were 121 deaths In the week 24 to 30 January. This is a drop of 25 from the week before.
Fifteen deaths were among those aged under 65, 22 were aged 65-74 and there were 84 deaths in people aged 75 or over.
Glasgow City (16 deaths), Fife (13 deaths) and North Lanarkshire (12 deaths) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level. In total, 29 (out of 32) council areas had at least one death last week.
Seventy five deaths were in hospitals, 35 were in care homes, 10 were at home or in a non-institutional setting and there was one death in another institutional setting.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 121 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 25 fewer deaths than the previous week.
“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,248, which is 8% fewer than the five year average.”
