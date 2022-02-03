Developing a chronic illness such as arthritis, diabetes or heart disease in middle age has been linked to a doubling of the risk of dementia.

Those with three or more chronic illnesses had a five-fold risk of developing the disease compared with people who had none.

The study, which is published in the BMJ, is thought to be the first to show that multi-morbidity in midlife is associated with a higher risk of dementia.

Researchers monitored the health of 10 000 people aged 35 to 55 for 30 years and found those with two or more chronic conditions had a higher risk of subsequent dementia.

This was the case at age 55, 60, 65, and 70 years but the strongest associations were seen in those with chronic illnesses in their 50s.

Having two or more conditions at 55 raised someone's risk of dementia almost two and a half times, compared with someone who had none.

The study looked at 13 chronic illnesses; coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, diabetes, hight blood pressure, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), liver disease, depression, mental disorders, Parkinson’s disease, and arthritis.

The researchers said there was likely to be "cummulative effects of clustering of chronic diseases accelerating cognitive decline and increasing the risk of dementia."

Inflammation in the body caused by the other conditions could also be behind the effect, while the impact of drugs taken to control the illness might also play a role in cognitive ageing.

Professor Craig Richie, Director of Brain Health Scotland, and one of the country's foremost experts in dementia, said the link with chronic illness and inflammation "had been known for decades" and was key part of what the organisation was set up to study.

Of the 10,095 participants, 639 had dementia after follow-up in 31 years.

Developing two or more conditions between 60 and 65 was linked to a 1.5-fold risk.

Every five-year decrease in age onset for the conditions - up to the age of 70 -also pushed the risk of dementia up by 18%. The more severe the illness the stronger the link appeared.

The researchers, including from University College London, said the findings highlight "the role of prevention and management of chronic diseases over the course to adulthood to mitigate adverse outcomes in old age."

Dr Lucy Stirland, of the University of Edinburgh's Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences, said: "Many of the conditions listed in the BMJ paper can be modified by lifestyle (i.e. stopping smoking, reducing alcohol, eating healthily and exercising) and seeking early care from GPs (e.g. attending screening when offered, spotting high cholesterol or high blood pressure early and getting them managed).

"I think it's important to recognise multimorbidity both as a target for improving brain health, but also as a key issue for people who already have dementia."

At 55, 63.0% (6259/9937) of participants had none of the 13 chronic diseases considered compared with 29.8% (2322/7783) at age 70.

The Whitehall II study is observational and so cannot prove a causal relationship between having multiple conditions and developing dementia but the authors said there were a number of reasons to think a causal relationship plausible.

Speaking to The Times Professor Paul Morgan of the UK Dementia Research Institute said the list of conditions that appeared to raise the risk of the disease was "rather surprising" because it included not only those known to foreshadow dementia such as Parkinson's disease "but also other neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders linked to neuroinflammation."