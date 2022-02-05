Almost 5,600 new coronavirus cases have been recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest figures, 5,650 new cases of Covid-19 have been logged since Friday.
In that time 24 deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The death toll therefore now stands at 10,407 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,946 as of 30 January.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
A total of 25 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 990 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,419,733 while 4,134,606 people have now received a second dose.
In total, 3,314,502 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
