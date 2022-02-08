A MAN has died following a crash on an Aberdeenshire road last week.
Police have named Matthew Burden as the fatal victim of a crash which involved a green Can-Am light utility vehicle (quadbike) on an unclassified Aberdeenshire road.
Mr Burden was the sole fatality of the incident which occurred on the road between Tarland and Tillypronie, near Migvie.
The crash happened around 8:10am on Saturday January 29, and the 36-year-old was taken to the Aberdeen Royal infirmary after emergency services attended.
After a week in the hospital fighting for his life, the man from Tarland sadly lost the battle and died on Sunday February 6.
His family has released the following statement through Police Scotland: “It is with our deepest devastation and sorrow that we have to inform everybody of the passing our beloved Matt.
“Our family would appreciate some privacy at this time to come to terms with our grief.”
Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch
“You can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident number 1186 of 29 January, 2022.”
