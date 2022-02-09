LARGE parts of Scotland face travel disruption and treacherous conditions with snow forecast from today.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning ahead of the cold snap, which is set to hit most Scots from 4pm this afternoon.

Forecasters warn that up to 10cm of snow could fall in higher areas.

They say there will be a likely impact to roads and railway services, leading to longer journey times by car, bus and train.

There is also a risk of icy surfaces on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The warning, which impacts much of mainland Scotland, is in place until 11am on Thursday.

A Met Office forecast reads: “Showers will fall as snow to quite low levels on Wednesday evening and night.

“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible above 200 metres elevation, with perhaps around 10 cm on some of the highest routes above 400 metres.

“At lower levels some slight slushy falls are possible, as well as a risk of icy surfaces, before the snow becomes more confined to high ground during Thursday morning.”

 

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

  • Clackmannanshire
  • Falkirk
  • Perth and Kinross
  • Stirling

Grampian

  • Aberdeenshire
  • Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

  • Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

  • Edinburgh
  • Midlothian Council
  • Scottish Borders
  • West Lothian

Strathclyde

  • Argyll and Bute
  • East Ayrshire
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Glasgow
  • North Ayrshire
  • North Lanarkshire
  • Renfrewshire
  • South Lanarkshire