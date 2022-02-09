A COUNTRY estate said to be one of the finest places to hunt grouse and red deer in Scotland and frequented by royalty has been slapped with three years of restrictions after police were alerted about a poisoned eagle.

The Invercauld Estate, which borders the Queen's holiday home at Balmoral in Royal Deeside had been allowed a “general licence”, which allowed the killing of common birds in certain circumstances.

Now Scotland's wildlife agency NatureScot has restricted the use of general licences on part of the 84,016-acre estate sporting estate near Braemar, which has been a shooting spot for royalty.

The restriction does not apply to the shooting of game birds.

A spokesman for the estate said the property encompasses a "wide area" and the restriction notice applies to a "corner amounting to less than 18% of the estate" and that the restriction does not imply responsibility on individuals or the estate itself.

What is one of the largest estates in Scotland has very close links to the royals, with the Queen being good friends with the late laird Captain Alwyne Compton Farquharson

Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles have all participated in shoots at Invercauld and Queen Victoria was a regular visitor during her stays at Balmoral.

But the ancestral home of the Clan Farquharson is the location for a police wildlife crime inquiry.

NatureScot said evidence included a poisoned golden eagle found on the estate in March 2021, along with a rabbit and a hare carcass, both baited with poison.

The restrictions will apply to the areas where the poisoning was alleged to have been found on the Gairnshiel and Micras moor on the estate.

Donald Fraser, NatureScot’s head of wildlife management, said: "“These poisoning incidents are appalling and an act of animal cruelty. The indiscriminate use of poisons is not only lethal to our iconic Scottish wildlife, but can also pose a serious health risk to people and domestic animals that come into contact with it.

“We are committed to using all the tools we have available to tackle wildlife crime. In this case, there is clear evidence of criminal behaviour. Because of this, and the risk of more wildlife crimes taking place, we have suspended the use of general licences on this property for three years. They may still apply for individual licences, but these will be closely monitored."

The estate has been in the ownership of the Farquharson family since before 1432.

Capt Farquharson, the 16th ‘Farquharson of Invercauld’ and clan chieftain died at his home in Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk in October last year.

Born on May 1, 1919, he was believed to be the longest-serving clan chief in Scotland and was the chieftain of the Ballater Highland Games on Deeside for 73 years.

He is succeeded as Chief of Clan Farquharson by his great-nephew, Philip Farquharson, who becomes the 17th Laird of Invercauld.

Mr Fraser added: “This measure will help to protect wild birds in the area, while still allowing necessary land management activities to take place, although under tighter supervision.

"We believe this is a proportionate response to protect wild birds in the area and prevent further wildlife crime

“We work closely with Police Scotland and will continue to consider information they provide on cases which may warrant restricting general licences. The detection of wildlife crime can be difficult, but this is the third time in recent months when we have restricted use of general licences on the basis of evidence of crime taking place. New and emerging technologies, along with a commitment from a range of partners to take a collective approach to these issues, will help us stop wildlife crime.”

General licences allow landowners or land managers to carry out actions which would otherwise be illegal, including controlling common species of wild birds to protect crops or livestock.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 protects all wild birds and general licences allow for their control to prevent damage to crops or livestock, preserving public health or air safety, and preventing the spread of disease.

They cover situations which are seen as relatively commonplace and where there is unlikely to be any great conservation impact.

They are subject to strict conditions, and abuse of them or failure to comply with the conditions could constitute an offence.

A spokesman for Invercauld Estate said: “Invercauld Estate abhors wildlife crime in any form and condemns such activity in the strongest possible terms.

“NatureScot makes clear in its decision notice that the General Licence restriction does not imply responsibility on individuals or the estate itself. No accusation of wildlife crime has been made against the estate or any of its staff. A number of parties other than the estate itself will be affected by the licence restriction.

“The Micras area where the eagle was discovered last year has not been managed for grouse shooting since autumn 2020 and farming and woodland management are the current priorities there. We are conservationists and the estate takes its care of wildlife and nature as inherent in the wide range of activities we undertake and facilitate. A survey in 2020 identified 1,117 pairs of breeding pairs of red and amber listed birds, the most endangered, across 37 different species - and including 33 pairs of raptors – on Invercauld land.

“We are actively considering whether to appeal NatureScot’s decision for the benefit of all parties who will be impacted.”

Last month owners of the Lochan Estate in Perthshire hit out NatureScot after being slapped with three years of restrictions after being accused of wildlife crime.

The estate seen as one of the finest places to hunt grouse in Scotland but received the penalty after police were alerted to wildlife crime on its property.

The agency said evidence included a satellite-tagged hen harrier, found dead on the estate in an illegally set spring trap.

NatureScot said it had suspended the use of general licences to trap or kill wild birds on Lochan Estate because we have "good reasons" to believe that crimes against wild birds have taken place.

The estate owners said they are contesting the decision and denied any wrongdoing.