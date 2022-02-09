Richard Madden is one of the frontrunners to play the next James Bond - but there are five other Scots that are also being widely tipped, some more favourably than others.

Madden, from Elderslie in Renfrewshire, is one of the top ten contenders to take on the role previously played by Daniel Craig who filmed his final 007 movie last year with No Time To Die.

The star of the police thriller Bodyguard which became the most watched programmed of 2018 is an 7-1 chance to become the second Scot after Sean Connery to play the famous role.

He is the most tipped Scot to take on the role.

But according to William Hill, there are five better bets in the showbiz world.

Regé-Jean Page, the English actor known for playing Chicken George in the 2016 mini-series Roots and star of the Netflix series Bridgerton is the current favourite at 11-4. It was recently announced he won't feature in season two of Bridgerton.

Page has been backed by the role by his Bridgerton co-stars, with Adjoa Andoh saying the following when asked about the rumours on Good Morning Britain: “The thing with Regé is that he’s beautiful - don’t tell him I said that! - he’s beautiful, he’s very smart.

“He’s a fantastically funny, sharp actor, so he could take on any role you give him really, annoyingly. So yes, he’d be a marvellous Bond if they ever decided to go that way - no doubt at all.”

Also in the running alongside Regé-Jean Page is Venom star Tom Hardy, who sits at 4-1 along with Luther’s Idris Elba who’s priced at 9-2, and James Norton at 11-2 and Lashana Lynch (7-1), who became 007 in No Time To Die .

Other big hitters featured in the lineup are Superman-Witcher actor Henry Cavill at 8-1, as well as man-of-the-moment Tom Holland, who sits at 14-1, and recently confirmed that his future as Spider-Man is uncertain.

Sam Heughan, the Scots actor, producer, author, and entrepreneur best known for his starring role as Jamie Fraser in the Starz drama series Outlander is a 16-1 chance.

Jack Lowden, the Scots actor who after a four-year stage career, had his first major international on-screen success in the 2016 BBC mini series War & Peace is a 28-1 shot.

Ewan McGregor, the 50-year-old Perth-born star of movies such as the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Trainspotting and Moulin Rouge! is given a 66-1 chance.

Also given a shout, albeit a less fancied one is 56-year-old actor from Glenrothes Dougray Scott, best known for his roles in films Ever After, Mission: Impossible 2, Enigma, Hitman, and My Week with Marilyn. He is a 250-1 shout.

"Unexpected" additions to the market include 42-year-old Scots actor James McAvoy who sits with fellow X-Men star Hugh Jackman at 250-1.

A William Hill spokesman said: “When it comes to an iconic and long-running role like James Bond, it’s no surprise that speculation runs rife in the runup to official announcements - particularly given Daniel Craig’s successful tenure.

“Craig leaves big boots to fill, and current predictions suggest that Bridgerton heartthrob Rege-Jean Page could be the one to do so. It would be nice to see a young breakout actor take up the mantle, to add a new layer of dimension to the prestigious 007 franchise.”