Thousands of Twitter users are reporting issues with the social media platform.

Outage information website Downdetector have seen more than 11,000 users report problems with the popular social media website in the past hour.

More reports of problems with the website continue to be reported as the number of frustrated users increases.

HeraldScotland:

Users of the site began reporting problems at around 5pm on Friday.

Twitter is still yet to officially confirm it has resolved the issue, or comment on what caused it.

Most reports are about website issues, closely followed by app issues.

