Thousands of Twitter users are reporting issues with the social media platform.
Outage information website Downdetector have seen more than 11,000 users report problems with the popular social media website in the past hour.
More reports of problems with the website continue to be reported as the number of frustrated users increases.
Users of the site began reporting problems at around 5pm on Friday.
Twitter is still yet to officially confirm it has resolved the issue, or comment on what caused it.
Most reports are about website issues, closely followed by app issues.
User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 5:45 PM GMT. https://t.co/aJ8hcYM3ot RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown— DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) February 11, 2022
More follows.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.