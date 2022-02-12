It's a bit of a step up from the wooden pencil cases or spice racks of secondary school.

A new TV show gives furniture makers just 24 hours to create something spectacular out of freshly- cut timber in some of Scotland’s most glorious forest locations.

The judges said they were blown away by the imaginative creations, which include a boat-inspired picnic table and a tranquil forest daybed that will be used by recovering drug addicts who are involved in a rewilding project.

The John Muir Trust, which runs the project, says the benefits of working in nature are already translating into positive results for those involved.

According to the charity, there has been a 40 per cent reduction in relapses.

Freshly felled timber is said to be notoriously tricky to work with and

the teams of three face everything the Scottish climate can throw at them, from scorching sun in the Borders and howling winds on the North Coast to torrential rain on the Inner Hebrides.

All the wood used in the show is sustainably cut as part of the woodlands’ management plans.

Farmer turned comedian turned presenter Jim Smith, said it was fascinating to watch the race-against-the-clock transformations.

“It is exactly what you see on the show,” he said.”They chop down the tree and 24 hours later have these wonderful masterpieces.

“All I can do is make sheep gates and fences but these guys... it’s not just

your second year craft and design is it? It was amazing seeing it all come together.

“The locations are stunning, I’m a country boy and love getting out and about and seeing different parts of Scotland.

“And at the end of the day whatever team wins, the local area has two great projects that will benefit visitors and the local community.

“It sits well coming off the back of Covid because folk did start new hobbies, so hopefully it will inspire people to give it a go because wood is quite forgiving. You can make anything, whether it’s a doll’s house or a garden bench.”

One episode will feature competitive chain saw carver Alice Buttress, a septuagenarian who lives in Carrbridge, in the Highlands.

“She’s an inspiration,” said Mr Smith, who owns a cattle farm near Dunkeld, Perthshire, and is married with a toddler and another baby on the way.

“She had five or six different chainsaws and was just working away. Every time I came back to check on her, there would be an owl or a squirrel. She’s fantastic.

“All of the team had different skills, it’s a bit like The Avengers.”

First up on Loggerheads is furniture maker Linzi St Clair Thompson, who has worked on everything from antique restorations and bespoke furniture commissions to a video set for pop star Harry Styles.

Along with her two team-mates, the 33-year-old is aiming to create a place for the forestry rewilding group to relax in Glenlude Forest in the Borders.

Her opponents, Mexican-born Vicente Ridaura-Harvey’s team, want to build a woodland workshop.

Originally from Edinburgh, Ms Thompson now lives on a farm in Perthshire, where she builds contemporary furniture and wooden home accessories using native wood.

“It was a fantastic experience,” she said of the show. “I feel so lucky to have toured six fantastic locations all over Scotland and with such like-minded people.

“Everything we were taking down was either to thin out the woodland to make space for native trees or for health and safety reasons. It felt really nice to be leaving something behind for the community to enjoy.

“Working in Scone was quite special because I’m from Perthshire, so it felt like home.”

When she isn’t making bespoke furniture, she helps build sets for theatre and TV and has worked on videos for The Proclaimers, Men In Kilts and Harry Styles.

“He was such a gent and so patient with the Scottish weather,” she said. “We were filming the video for Adore You in St Anne’s so it wasn’t always the best conditions.

“I’m always looking for something new to do and it’s something different every single time.”

Judges praised the intricate carved lettering in the beautiful daybed her team creates in the first episode.

She said: “They’ve got a brilliant re-plantation programme and we wanted to create a really relaxing space where people were just reminded to breathe and relax and take in nature.

“The mental health benefits of being in a forest and forest bathing, is really important – especially now with a mental health crisis going on.”

l Loggerheads, which has been produced by Mighty Productions Scotland, will start on BBC Scotland on Thursday at 8.30pm.