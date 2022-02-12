MOTORISTS are being warned to avoid a busy Scots road after a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say emergency service crews were called to a three-car collision on the A98 south of Fraserburgh, near Mid Ardlaw.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash, which took place shorty after 12pm.

A Police Scotland statement said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the A98 south of Fraserburgh, near Mid Ardlaw, due to a serious road crash involving three vehicles.

"The incident took place around 12pm and emergency services are in attendance.

"Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible."

 