RADICAL plans have emerged for a 'one network' public transport system for western Scotland with smart card payments and integrated ferries, buses, trains and subway.

The proposed reform of public transport for 2.2m residents is to have co-ordinated timetabling to ensure that all services "join up seamlessly" so that travellers can get to and from places more easily and efficiently and make public transport the first choice.

It comes in a discussion document put forward by the Scottish Partnership for Transport which runs the Glasgow Subway and a host of specialist bus services and is responsible for planning and coordinating the public transport system in the area.

The vision from its chairman Dr Martin Bartos and vice chairmen Alan Moir from East Dunbartonshire and David Wilson from Inverclyde would involve a smart travel pass for every citizen to pay for journeys.

The suggestion comes hot in the heels of concerns that there were no pay-as-you-go Oyster-like contactless smartcards for west of Scotland residents while they were available for COP26 delegates last year.

The cards, similar to those that have been in place in London for nearly 20 years were given to registered attendees and volunteers at the international climate summit to enable free access around Glasgow on trains, subway and buses.

As a Glasgow resident, having one of these the last 10 days has made my day-to-day here SO much easier.



Exasperating that this only happens when the wealthy and powerful come to town, when Glaswegians have been asking for it for years.



Support @GetGlesgaMoving @FreeOurCityGla ! https://t.co/ZuKb4GQVAr pic.twitter.com/FdiL2Daqzh — Natasha (@its_ninooo) November 10, 2021

What's more, the travel was free for the duration of the conference which ran between October 31 and November 12 last year.

The SPT admit the current public transport network is "anything but 'smart'" with a system based on "journeys undertaken and profit, not actual public demand or public policy".

It says that it is pushing more people who can drive into private car ownership which is expensive in the long-term for them and unsustainable for the planet.

It is suggesting the creation of One Strathclyde Network, which would be formed to operate multi-mode public transport. It would be co-ordinated by a new transport authority, Transport for Strathclyde, built on the foundations provided by SPT, with legal powers to direct and provide public transport services.

The vision residents of Strathclyde and hundreds of thousands of visitors would also involve the creation of Strathclyde Buses, a new single Transport for Strathclyde service brand connecting to ferry, rail, subway and active travel hubs.

It proposes using the powers of the 2019 Transport Act, along with a new Transport for Strathclyde Act, to ensure one integrated, smart, green affordable network which is able to embrace future technology.

Through that there would be a legal guarantee which recognises that access to the public transport network is as vital as any utility, like water.

The SPT say the plan was developed as the public service was left in the "loose coordination of private operators" and that the "market elements of operational delivery currently confuse, not enhance, passenger experience and undermine integration".

There would have to be a rethink to make fares fairer and a system to replace "a confusing range of fares and tickets available across many different modes, operators and areas".

Glasgow does have the ZoneCard, issued by the SPT, but it does not cover all services in and around the city.

Unlike in London, where a contactless credit or debit card can act like an Oyster card, the ZoneCard is not comprehensive and acts as a season ticket for unlimited travel by ScotRail, Subway, most buses, and some ferries. An all-zones annual pass would set an adult back nearly £3000.

The COP26-exclusive travel card covered transport in and around Glasgow, as well as Edinburgh during the duration of the conference last year.

Campaigners said if it can be done for delegates during the COP26 conference, it can be done for ordinary people.

The SPT are proposing a smart travel pass, an app or card for every citizen, supplemented by alternatives such as traditional phone call-centres for those not digitally connected. It said this would use a Smart Public Transport Digital Platform run for or by the transport authority to help journey planning and travel.

It said a smart card would permit measures such as fare capping - which allows control over how much people pay for journeys In London it allows people to make as many journeys as they like and when fares add up to a certain amount, they are not charged any more.

Of the 'one network' proposal, the SPT states: "The network must have coordination in timetabling and an ‘end-to-end journey experience’ – reaching people who need to travel and the places they need to get to, recognising that we have rural as well as multiple commercial centres in Strathclyde.

"It must be backed by a trusted single entity responsible for the network which gives confidence to everyone from communities to planners and policy makers that public transport can be relied upon to deliver what it’s there to do.

"Having a publicly directed ‘One Network’ public transport system doesn’t in itself preclude private transport, but it would aim to provide a quality of service which provides a real and ‘first choice’ alternative to private transport – rather than a ‘second best’ safety net."

It accepted that managing the bus network was the "greatest challenge" in bringing together public transport in Strathclyde, saying that the market is governed by a mixture of competition law and transport regulations much of which "actively prevents co-ordination between companies.

The "new vision" in transport has been supported unanimously by the SPT board and across all the party representatives of its 12 associated local authorities.

The proposal would involve the transfer of network planning, management and service standards to a single public body to create a "multimodal network... which is attractive, delivers value and is effective in its scope..."

The SPT say: "Achieving any ‘available to all’ metropolitan public transport network for Strathclyde currently faces significant barriers in the region – be they structural, financial or governance related. None are insurmountable – if the political will is there."

It says that currently there is a "muddled mix of private and public operators" which prevents the effective gathering and sharing of data and digital resources for market and ‘commercial confidentiality’ reasons.

It says the focus now needs to be completely shifted from what it called a "profit-led" approach to a "smart and passenger centred" model.

"We believe it will be necessary to look at ways to bring current funding streams for public transport together and find ways to balance any fares system so that it works for the region economically, socially and environmentally," the discussion paper says.

"However this is delivered, we envisage building on ‘One Network’ and ‘Smart Network’ to make sure every resident is issued a Transport for Strathclyde pass which links to their online ‘smart’ travel account. That approach, building on SPT’s existing experience, would support travel on any public network journey – the card or linked smartphone app could hold free entitlement to use the public transport network or else transport credits, depending on the system being used."

Dr Bartos said the plan improving public transport can transform the quality of life for communities in the west of Scotland as well as tackling the climate, social and economic challenges we all face.

“While there is much exciting and important work going on in partnership across many projects, from ticketing to Clyde Metro and beyond, as well as policy ideas at a national, regional and local level looking to change how we travel – there’s uncertainty about how and what will work," he said. "Progress needs an empowered, well-resourced and forward-looking regional transport authority to support and deliver the ambitious change all sides want to see. This means coming together to make sure we have the tools to make the long-needed changes.

“While many things may divide us, I am very keen that all councils in the SPT area have the opportunity to express their views on our next steps, so that we might unite and swiftly progress the work necessary to deliver better transport for all the people of Strathclyde.”

The SPT was established in 2006 and is responsible for planning and coordinating the public transport system in the area, including responsibility for operating the Glasgow Subway, the third oldest in the world.

It's principal predecessor was the Greater Glasgow Passenger Transport Executive (GGPTE) set up in 1972 to take over the Glasgow Corporation's public transport functions and to co-ordinate public transport in the Clyde Valley.