A WOMAN has been left fighting for her life after being struck by a van while walking on the Kingston Bridge in Glasgow.
Police say the 27-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after the incident, which took place on the M8 motorway shortly after 1am on Sunday.
The woman was hit by the white van near to the Junction 18 Bothwell Street off-ramp, eastbound.
The 53-year-old driver of the van was uninjured.
A section of the M8 was closed to allow crash scene investigators to conduct their enquiries.
Sergeant Kenny Malaney, of Road Policing Unit Glasgow, said: "We are currently trying to establish exactly what happened here and I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw a pedestrian on that area of the motorway, at around 1am and hasn’t yet contacted police.
"In particular, I would ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our enquiries.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0282 of Sunday, 13 February 2022."
