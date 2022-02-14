TWO “disruptive” passengers on a flight from Glasgow to London were escorted off the plane by police after a row over face coverings.
Essex Police have confirmed they were called to the aircraft on the tarmac at Stansted Airport last night following the altercation on board over “mask wearing”.
The easyJet flight EZY82PG arrived into the London airport shortly before 8.30pm last night, after leaving from Glasgow around an hour earlier.
Flight enthusiast Twitter account @mil_scot tracked the airline as it approached into land, including a radio message that read: “Police assistance required on arrival. Please assist at back door”.
A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the incident, adding that crew “do not tolerate abusive behaviour”.
The easyJet spokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that a flight from Glasgow to Stansted yesterday evening was met by police on arrival in Stansted due to two passengers behaving disruptively on board.
"While such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive behaviour on board.
“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”
