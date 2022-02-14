More than 5,100 new coronavirus cases have been recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest figures, 5,118 new cases of Covid-19 have been logged since Sunday.
No new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days. However, these figures tend to be low on Monday as registry offices are closed at the weekend.
The death toll therefore now stands at 10,512 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 13,075 as of 6 February.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
A total of 18 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 884 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,428,021 while, 4,143,511 people have now received a second dose.
In total, 3,352,239 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
