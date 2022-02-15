More than 5,800 new coronavirus cases have been recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures, 5,805 new cases of Covid-19 have been logged since monday.

Sixteen new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The death toll therefore now stands at 10,528 since the beginning of the pandemic.

READ MORE: SNP urge UK Government to continue funding for free Covid tests​ 

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 13,075 as of 6 February.

HeraldScotland:

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

A total of 13 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 911 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

READ MORE: Just 1 per cent of long Covid sufferers in Scotland referred to support scheme

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,428,684  while, 4,144,534 people have now received a second dose.

In total, 3,359,114 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.