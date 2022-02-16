TWO Scots restuarants which have only opened in the past eight months have been awarded new prestigious Michelin stars.

Glasgow's Unalome by Graeme Cheevers has been awarded one star in the 2022 Michelin Guide having opened early last year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

And the Glenturret Distillery in Crieff has been awarded a star – less than seven months after opening.

Unalome is only the second in Glasgow to receive a star in nearly 20 years.

Cail Bruich received the star last year with head chef Lorna McNee the first female chef to be awarded one in the city.

That was the first time a venue in the city had earned the coveted award after Gordon Ramsay 's Amaryllis, which was the last one to hold one, closed in 2004.

Cail Bruich along with Condita in Edinburgh, The Kitchin and Martin Wishart in Leith, Loch Bay on the Isle of Skye, and The Cellar in Anstruther all retained their stars this year, while Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles retained its two Michelin stars.

Award-winning chef, Graeme Cheevers announced he was going to open Unalome on the site where The Sisters restaurant once was in late 2020.

Mr Cheevers, an award-winning chef who opened his first solo venture, on Kelvingrove Street - the site where The Sisters restaurant once was - described it as an "immense honour".

He said: "Having just opened eight months ago, this immense honour means so much to us, let alone the fact Unalome by Graeme Cheevers is my first solo ventur. To receive this kind of recognition in a short space of time and from such a respected and admired body, is the most incredible achievement for both myself and our team. I couldn't be more grateful. Thank you to everyone involved."

He has previously had a hugely successful career with Geoffrey Smeddle at fine dining restaurant Étain, Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond and the luxury Isle of Eriska Hotel.

His vision for the menu was that it would change weekly so the dining experience will constantly evolve.

It was estimated that the £350,000 investment into Unalome will also create 50 jobs in the city.

From the start his ambition was to bring a Michelin star to Glasgow.

He said at the time: “There is nowhere else I would rather launch my own restaurant than in my home city of Glasgow.

"It is scary going solo, but I feel like I’m now at a point in my career where I’m ready and I have the confidence and experience to take it forward and make it a success.

“We’re hitting the ground running and have high hopes to achieve a Michelin star within our first year.

"To follow the successes of Andrew Fairlie or Gordon Ramsay in Glasgow would be incredible. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Glenturret Lalique led by Scottish-born chef Mark Donald, opened in July in what has been billed the first “in-distillery fine dining concept”.

It was launched by Lalique Group of France, the French luxury goods company, as part of its investment to revitalise The Glenturret following its acquisition of the historic distillery from Glasgow-based Edrington in March 2019.

The Glenturret dates from 1763 and is understood to be Scotland’s oldest working distillery.

The Michelin accolade is the second star to be held by Mr Donald. He also held the honour at Number One at The Balmoral in Edinburgh, where he worked before joining The Glenturret.

At The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, Mr Donald, managing director John Laurie and the distillery team are said to have taken inspiration from the “surrounding terroir” to create the menu.

Its £125 tasting menu includes tattie scone, winter truffle, Baerii platinum caviar; langoustine, buttermilk, Daurenki Tsar Impérial caviar; scallop kedgeree; Dover sole with white asparagus; sika deer, hay smoked celeriac, sour quince; and Maracaibo millefeuille, green coffee and Glenturret Triple Wood.

The restaurant also has an extensive international wine list curated by executive sommelier Julien Beltzung, which comprises more than 400 bins.

Mr Donald said: “I am so proud that Michelin have acknowledged the hard work, creativity and dedication from my team - and everyone at The Glenturret. Our Scottish heritage and surroundings are vital to the heart and soul of the restaurant.”

Lalique’s portfolio also includes the two Michelin-starred Villa René Lalique in Alsace, and the one Michelin-starred Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey in the region of Bordeaux.