Storm Eunice may not have claimed any loves in Scotland, but the extreme weather caused multiple fatalities across the UK, Ireland, and northern Europe.

Multiple weather warnings were in force in the UK on Friday, with rare red warnings for wind issued in Wales and England, as a record-breaking gust of 122mph was noted near the Isle of Wight.

At least three deaths in the UK were recorded after the treacherous weather, and more in Holland.

A woman in her 30s died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey, north London, on Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said. It was the first confirmed death in England related to Eunice. A passenger in the car was taken to hospital.

A man in his 50s died in Netherton, Merseyside, after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in.

Another man in his 20s was killed in Alton, Hampshire, after a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pick-up collided with a tree in Old Odiham Road just before midday.

Earlier, a man in Co Wexford, Ireland, was also killed by a falling tree.

A member of the public suffered “serious injuries” after being struck by debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames.

Two men were also in hospital after being injured in similar, separate incidents in south London.

Three people escaped with their life after a high-sided heavy goods vehicle blew over into the winds and on to their car. It happened on the A6, just north of Buxton in the county.

There were a further four deaths recorded in northern europe as Storm Eunice wasn't exclusive to the UK. Four fatalities have been confirmed in the Netherlands with three of deaths being confirmed as a result of falling trees.

A Canadian man aged 79 was also killed in Belgium.

Many railway lines are still experiencing heavy disruption into Saturday as engineers work on returning routes to safety.

Following the record-breaking storm, the Met Office has issued further weather warnings across the uk with alerts in Scotland for ice, wind, and rain being extended to Monday afternoon.

However, high winds of 80mph are expected in certain areas and bring with it a 'danger to life'.