State-controlled ferry operator Calmac has warned that lifeline ferry services are expected to be disrupted throughout this week because of "ongoing weather conditions".

It comes as on Monday morning only six of CalMac's 29 ferry routes were operating normally.

They ferry operator confirmed sailings many sailings could not go ahead because of winds of up to 51mph.

They were the crossings to Rhubodach on the Isle of Bute, Uig on the Isle of Skye and the island of Kerrera. Also unaffected so far is the freight service to Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis and the crossing between Sconser on the Isle of Skye and the Isle of Raasay.

It comes after a week of disruption due to a mixture of storms Dudley and Eunice and issues technical issues with ferries.

CalMac said: "The ongoing adverse weather conditions mean that we are still experiencing disruption to ferry services across the network. This is likely to continue throughout the week commencing February 21."

Meanwhile the Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued three flood alerts covering parts of the Scottish Borders, west central Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway and a further 13 flood warning.

ScotRail has registered a series of service cancellations particularly between Ayr and Girvan due to heavy rain.

It has warned of delays to services between Glasgow Central and Carlisle, between the city and Stranraer and between Ayr and Girvan to the rest of the day due to speed restrictions caused by heavy rain.

And some services on the West Highland Line between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig may be delayed due to a speed restriction.

Trains will have to operate at a reduced speed because of heavy rain with disruptions expected to last until around 11.30am.

Northlink Ferries has said its MV Hamnavoe sailings from Stromness to Scrabster were delayed.

The 6.30am journey will now leave at 11am, while the 8.45am sailing in the opposite direction will depart at 1pm.

Last Monday CalMac warned of disruption throughout what it called "the fourth week of extreme and unprecedented weather disruptions".

Robert Morrison, ferry operator CalMac’s director of operations, said: “We shared last week that this is taking place when other factors are affecting our service – including technical faults, overhaul, and the continuing but lesser effects of Covid-19.

“We know we cannot control every factor, but we want to stress to our customers again that we do understand how much you and the communities we serve rely on our services.

“Ensuring ferries work as they should is our priority and we are working hard to ensure we limit the impact of this upcoming period of disruption as much as we can and protect the lifeline service we deliver.”