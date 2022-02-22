The Scottish Government has recorded more than 6400 new coronavirus cases and 18 further deaths have been reported overnight.
According to the latest figures, 6427 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.
18 deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
A total of 12 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1060 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,433,160 while 4,152,325 people have now received a second dose.
3,404,119 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
