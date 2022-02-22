Wetherspoons has claimed a restriction on airport pub opening hours could damage Scottish tourism.

Public health experts say that current legislation on drinking at airports should be changed to bring them more in line with high street bars.

Currently, airports and aircrafts are exempt from licensing laws which control how, where and when alcohol is sold.

Alcohol Focus Scotland and Dr Linda de Caestecker, director of public health for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have raised concerns about the message it sends out that it's acceptable to drink to excess at 6am given the risks to health.

Both are supportive of a restriction on opening hours. The UK government is said to be considering restricting opening hours but the Scottish government said it has no plans to do the same.

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said:"At the very least we should be bringing airside alcohol sales into the licensing system to prevent alcohol-related harm, making travel safer and more enjoyable for everyone.”

However, pub chain Wetherspoons has slammed this idea, claiming that banning alcohol could "adversely affect the tourist industry" as most holiday destinations worldwide allow drinking at pubs before flying.

Spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Scottish Daily Express: “Wetherspoon applies the same strict policies and procedures to prevent excessive consumption of alcohol in its airport sites as it does in all its pubs.

“A ban might adversely affect the tourist industry in that it would take Scotland or the UK outside international 'norms'. Travellers to almost all corners of the world can buy a drink at airports.

He said it would not prevent passengers bringing their own drinks, resulting in unsupervised consumption and "without the trained staff and CCTV systems, which are found in airport pubs".

He added: "Given the safeguards in place, we do not believe that additional prohibitions are necessary, although airport authorities, in conjunction with the licensed trade, should be vigilant in not permitting the minority who abuse the system onto flights.”