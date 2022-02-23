Thousands of people in Scotland have signed up to learn how to save the life of someone experiencing a drug overdose.

The Scottish Government said that almost 4,500 people had registered for training in how to adminster naloxone. Volunteers are given a free kit.

The joint initiative with the Scottish Drugs Forum (SDF) used TV and radio adverts and billboards at transport hubs and shopping centres to promote the campaign.

While it has now ended, people can still register their interest in receiving training and getting a kit.

More than 20 hackney drivers in Glasgow volunteered to carry the kits.

Glasgow Taxis chairman Dougie MacPherson said: "On a personal level, during the 1980s - before entering the taxi trade - I worked in the north of Glasgow in some of the city’s worst affected areas like Possilpark.

“Heroin and HIV destroyed a generation back then and it left an indelible impression on those who experienced it including me.

“The current drug death figures serve as a stark reminder that the problem has not gone away and any way of reducing the number of deaths is worth supporting.”

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said: “The response to this joint initiative with Scottish Drugs Forum is really encouraging and it emphasises how everyone can get involved in learning how to save a life.

“We hope that the campaign has also helped reduce the stigmatisation of people at risk of overdose and people with a drug problem more broadly."

Kirsten Horsburgh, Strategy Coordinator for Drug Death Prevention at Scottish Drugs Forum, added: “Naloxone is an emergency treatment that can help save someone’s life and it is essential that people are equipped with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to provide help to someone experiencing a life-threatening overdose.

“Taxi drivers may also find themselves in this position and we are grateful to Glasgow Taxis for helping to share this important message.”