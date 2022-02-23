Scotland has recorded more than 6.700 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 6,756 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

A further 15 deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 10,629.

A total of 11 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,093 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,433,601 while 4,153,359 people have now received a second dose, and 3,410,555 have received a third dose or booster.