A Scottish couple will feature on Channel 4’s hit programme Gogglebox for the first time in six years.
Glasgow-based couple Roisin and Joe have been unveiled as Gogglebox’s first Scottish cast members in six years.
The pair, aged 23 and 25, have been together for four years and live at Joe’s family home, having moved in together at the start of lockdown.
It comes after Channel 4 launched a dedicated casting team to find Scots to star in the hit TV series, after it faced scrutiny over its lack of cast members from north of the border.
Meet our new Scottish Goggleboxers Roisin and Joe! 🏴 🎉— C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) February 25, 2022
See you on the sofa for brand new #Gogglebox TONIGHT, 9pm on @Channel4. pic.twitter.com/CdrTFGOsV2
The distinct lack of Scottish cast members was highlighted when Douglas Ross raised the issue during a Scottish Affairs Committee session in the Commons last September.
The Scottish Conservative leader told Channel 4 bosses there had not been a Scottish family on the programme since 2016.
Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon later wrote to MPs confirming the broadcaster had agreed a separate budget for a dedicated team to find Scots to appear on the show.
According to Channel 4, Gogglebox newcomer Roisin loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with her friends.
Joe, meanwhile, enjoys playing video games, making pizza and spending time with Roisin.
Roisin and Joe will appear for the first time on tonight's episode of Gogglebox, which airs at 9pm on Channel 4.
The show’s new cast members will be watching programmes such as Love Is Blind, Starstruck, Sunday Morning and BBC News.
