DRUGS with a street value of over a quarter million pounds have seized by police in a bust this week.
Officers in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire carried out a drug bust after stopping a car on Main Street, Overtown on Wednesday February 23.
A sum of £63,000 worth of cash was seized from the car, before a search was carried out at a property on Greenlaw Avenue in Wishaw.
Around one kilogram of cocaine, 22kg of herbal cannabis and 26,200 diazepam tablets were discovered in the property which was searched around 9:10pm on Wednesday evening.
The total value of all seized drugs and cash came to £289,000.
Following the bust, two men, aged 27 and 35, were arrested and appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday February 25.
Police say the seizure is a significant step toward stopping organised crime in Scotland.
Sergeant John Watson from Cambuslang Police Station said: "This was significant recovery and as a result, thousands of pounds worth of drugs are off the streets.
"I want to reassure the public that Police Scotland will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt the activities of those involved in serious organised crime.
"Serious organised crime and drugs misuse brings nothing but misery to our local communities.
"We urge the public to report any information or concerns they have about controlled drugs in their area, to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
