The Scottish Government has recorded more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases and no further deaths have been reported overnight.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 5,498 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.
No further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The death toll therefore stands at 10,672 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 13,235 as of February 20.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
A total of 19 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,175 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,436,113 while 4,157,209 people have now received a second dose.
3,430,747 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.