Firefighters battled a ferocious wildfire for hours on “extremely challenging ground” in the Highlands.
Crews were called to flames stretching 1.5 miles in Rogart in Sutherland at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.
Pictures show firefighters on a steep hillside extinguishing the blaze.
A video clip showing the intensity of today's wildfire. Despite all the rain of late and the ground being sodden, the whins burn ferociously. Hard, hot work with back packs and beatersn pic.twitter.com/irXFkwMhdn— Balintore Fire Station (@Balintore_Fire) March 1, 2022
Four fire stations assisted, with firefighters from Balintore, Lairg, Golspie and Dornoch all called to help tackle the flames.
Crew paged at 14:36 to a wildfire at Rogart along with crews from Lairg, Golspie and Dornoch. A 1.5 mile fire front on extremely challenging ground took over 5 hours to bring to a safe conclusion. Appliance home, checked and ready to go again. #wearesfrs pic.twitter.com/2ZIOgfnut4— Balintore Fire Station (@Balintore_Fire) March 1, 2022
Balintore Fire Station shared a video showing the intensity of the wildfire, adding the comment: “Despite all the rain of late and the ground being sodden, the whins burn ferociously. Hard, hot work with back packs and beaters.”
