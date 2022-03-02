BORIS Johnson has condemned ‘abhorrent’ attacks on Ukraine after he returned from a visit to Warsaw yesterday.

The UK Government currently fear that Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to adjust their tactics as they look to take control of Kharkiv and other cities by ramping up indiscriminate attacks on urban areas.

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to share his “disgust” at Russian attacks and promised to do “everything possible to support the Ukrainian people and their resistance”, Downing Street said.

It comes after artillery strikes damaged the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv which have caused revulsion, as the conflict moves into its seventh day of warfare.

The UK defence secretary Ben Wallace compared the shift in Russian tactics to medieval siege warfare, as troops attempt to enter Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv after day of intensive bombardment.

Although, Vladimir Putin’s forces do not yet control the city in the face of Ukrainian resistance, Mr Wallace said the Russian leader knows “no limit” and will seek to “pummel” cities indiscriminately.

The Ministry of Defence said latest intelligence suggested Russian forces had reportedly moved into the centre of Kherson in south Ukraine.

Artillery and air strikes have targeted built-up areas in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.

But Mr Wallace said the advance of Russian forces continued to be slowed by a combination of overstretched logistics, poor morale and brave resistance by Ukrainian fighters.

He told BBC Breakfast that “none of the major cities have been taken control of”.

There was “huge amounts of low morale in the Russian forces, we’ve seen lots of surrenders”.

However, he added: “But that doesn’t take away from the fact you have a very ruthless Russian armed forces leadership and a president who seems to know no limit to how much violence they will use to achieve their aims.”

The lack of progress in meeting the aims of the invasion had led to a change in tactics, focusing on aerial and artillery bombardment of cities rather than the kind of lightning mobilised armoured advances originally envisaged by the Kremlin, Western military experts believe.

Mr Wallace told Sky News that meant a plan to “carpet-bomb cities, indiscriminately in some cases” and on BBC Radio 4’s Today he warned Russian forces would “pummel these cities with artillery and then hope to break the city”.

The Prime Minister yesterday was faced with hard hitting questions by a Ukranian journalist who insisted that Nato and the UK do not want to involve themselves at fear of causing world war 3, but said it had already started as she urged him to go further in his support for her country.

Mr Johnson was forced to apologise to the reporter for not helping Ukraine in the way she would want. Despite his disgust for the 'abhorrent attacks in Ukraine, he conceded that the UK cannot involve themselves in direct conflict with Russia saying “That’s not something we can do”.