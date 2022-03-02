More than 8,700 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Scotland, while a further 20 people have died after contracting the virus.
Official Scottish Government figures revealed a total of 8,725 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The number of cases includes both positive lateral flow devices and PCR tests, and have recently been updated to include reinfections.
Cases and deaths reported from Tuesday include an individual’s first positive test as well as possible reinfections if they come 90 days or more after their last positive test.
It has now been two years since the first case was registered in Scotland.
The overall toll of those who tested positive in the 28 days before their death now stands at 10,788 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 13,316 as of 20 February.
A total of 16 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,226 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,436,867 while 4,158,818 people have now received a second dose.
Meanwhile, 3,437,398 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
