Jet2 has become the first airline to scrap the requirement to wear face masks on its flights - but Scottish customers will still be required to wear them.

The budget airline announced that masks would no longer be mandatory onboard their planes for passengers from England and Northern Ireland following the cancellation of all coronavirus regulations by the UK Government, including the need to wear masks on public transport.

However, the rule does not apply to Scottish passengers as it is still a legal requirement for everyone aged six years and over to wear a face mask at Scottish airports and onboard Jet2 planes travelling to and from those airports, even if they are fully vaccinated.

For those in England and Northern Ireland, passengers will still be required to wear a mask after they land if required to do so by local laws, but they are free not to wear face coverings when boarding and in-flight.

Jet2 will still recommend that passengers wear a face mask, as per UK Government guidance.

On their website, Jet2 have told Scottish passengers that if they are unable to wear a mask, they must let the airline know in advance to be able to travel by providing proof of exemption to their Special Assistance team on 0800 408 5591 travel can be authorised.

Jet2 added that it will ask for specific medical evidence to confirm this, as it does not accept downloaded exemption cards or lanyards as proof of exemption, and if Scots fail to wear a face mask without its agreement, they will not be allowed to board the flight.