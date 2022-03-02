Two US bomber planes were spotted flying over the north of Scotland earlier today as they performed military exercises.
The two B-52 Stratofortress planes, which had the call signs FEAR31 and FEAR32, took off from RAF Fairford this morning and were seen circling between the north of mainland Scotland and around the southern Orkney islands.
B-52 c/s FEAR32 taking off from #RAFFairford this morning in the mist. A clip of both take-offs can be found at the Saint1 YT site, the link to the clip is here:👉https://t.co/mGEXstLqlp #B52 pic.twitter.com/kA5UQGgsPT— Saint1 (@Saint1Mil) March 2, 2022
It is understood that the aircrafts landed at RAF Fairford on February 10 for regularly scheduled U.S. European Command and U.S. Strategic Command joint mission series accomplished alongside NATO Allies.
After exercising over Scotland this afternoon, the bombers did a flyover of RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall and are understood to have returned to base at RAF Fairford.
The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions and is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet.
It can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability.
The weather was a bit claggy for FEAR31 & 32 lifting from #RAFFairford this morning, currently exercising north of Scotland. Vid later👍 #B52 pic.twitter.com/2PPBFs6jzZ— Saint1 (@Saint1Mil) March 2, 2022
