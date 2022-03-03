GLASGOW has witnessed a turn back in time with Outlander fanatics taking over city centre streets ahead the Glasgow Film Festival preview tonight.

Glasgow Film Festival kicked off its celebrations yesterday, and big screen mania has engulfed the city.

The second night of the festival will show the first episode of 'Outlander' four days before the popular Scottish historical drama hits TV screens.

Fans of the show starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were queuing for hours this morning on Sauchiehall street to secure their tickets for the premier.

READ MORE: Outlander star Caitriona Balfe forced to defend premiere no-show

Picture: GFT

Passionate fans were dressed to impress in their kilts this morning as they stood in line for six hours, with tickets going on sale for free at 10am today that could only be secured in person.

Celebrations for the programme continued throughout the day with the series network StarzplayUK setting up a hub on Buchanan street to promote the event.

Pictures and videos posted by the streaming company showed choirs, drummers and pipers outside Buchanan Galleries giving performances on the steps to show their love for Outlander.

Get yourselves down to Buchanan Street for some #Outlander love! pic.twitter.com/TKrkBGt5fu — STARZPLAYUK (@starzplayuk) March 3, 2022

One fan, Hailey Beaupre, who queued for six hours on Thursday morning was captured later in the day at the promo location giving a recap of all five series of the show so far in the space of a minute.

The exclusive preview of Outlander season six, episode one will hit the big screen at Glasgow Film Festival tonight at 5:45pm, and will premiere on TV this Sunday on all Starz streaming platforms.