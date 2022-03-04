FAMOUS Scottish actor John Stahl who was best known for his roles in Take the High Road and Game of Thrones has died.

The Clackmannanshire born actor who had been living on the Isle of Lewis in his later life passed away at the age of 69.

He was best known in his home country for appearing on popular soap Take the High Road between 1982 and 2003 in the role of Inveradarroch.

He also appeared in worldwide phenomenon Game of Thrones for two seasons as Rickard Karstark where he worked alongside fellow Scots actor Richard Madden.

Tributes for the late actor have poured in from fans and colleagues after the news broke today.

AHA Talents who represent Mr Stahl broke the news in a statement which read: “We’re deeply saddened to report the death of our beloved friend and client, John Stahl. He was an actor of the most remarkable skill, with a decades-long career gracing our screens and stages. We will miss him terribly”.

Colleague from Take the High Road, Derek Lord said he will always be remembered as the only man who bested his character Sneddon in a fight, as he recalled his time with him.

He said: “Sorry to hear my old High Road colleague John Stahl has passed.I remember him being upset when some idiot in production decided to drop his character's name Inverdarroch and use Tom Kerr instead. He'll always be Inverdarroch to me, the only man to best Sneddon in a fair fight.”