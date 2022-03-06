A Scottish man living in Russia has said he is seen as an ‘enemy’ by members of his extended family in the country, and he is afraid to leave his house.

Anonymously speaking to STV News, he said his wife’s family no longer want to see him, and that he is ‘like a zombie’ at work.

The Scot has built a life in Russia over the course of many years and said Vladimir Putin’s invasion is tearing his family apart.

He said: “I’m a European, I’m an enemy. She [mother-in-law] views us as traitors. Because that’s what they’re fed from information sources. It’s all they get from the TV.”

He added that his mother-in-law told him to ‘get out’ when he visited her with his Russian wife.

The Scot is ‘terrified’ at the prospect of martial law being introduced in Russia and is beginning to consider fleeing the country.

He said that there is no foreign currency available and very few flights still departing from Russia, as well as rising prices due to western sanctions being imposed.

Some of his colleague have already managed to leave.

He added: “Thursday at work, [I was] just like a zombie, cause you understand you’re going to leave here,”

“You built your life here for ten years, you’re doing well and then suddenly this happens and it just hits you, and it knocks you for six and then [my] mother-in-law she told me to get out.

“I’m trying to not speak English… I’m trying to not go out much anymore.

“If you’re a foreigner, people will attack you. I’ve seen it actually. There’s a risk, especially now, of physical assault.

“We may have to get out ASAP.”

As he highlighted, misinformation is an issue in the country, and people are believing what they are told as he continued to tell STV that many Russians see the invasion of Ukraine as a ‘holy cause’ which will prevent NATO threats to its borders.

Speaking of Russian state media, he continued: “There’s one thing they say on TV and the other thing is reality.

“I don’t think the newscasters believe what they’re saying. I can see it in their faces.”