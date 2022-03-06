A 75-year-old man has died after the car he was driving overturned near a shopping centre in the south of Glasgow.
The crash occured near Silverburn Shopping Centre in Pollok at around midday on Saturday.
Police said the silver Land Rover Defender he was driving overturned at the junction between Cowglen Road and Peat Road.
An 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was treated for a head injury following the crash.
READ MORE: Scot in Russia 'being treated like the enemy by own family'
Sergeant Christopher Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“There were a number of people around as it was a busy Saturday afternoon and I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.
“In addition I am asking anyone with dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries to also get in touch.”
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1442 of Saturday, March 5.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.