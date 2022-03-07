A place based approach to improving health is to be trialled in Scotland in a bid to tackle widening life expectancy inequalities.

The Scottish Government said it looking at how community health groups can be better integrated into the NHS.

Experts say such groups could make major inroads into persistent health challenges including obesity and drug addiction if they were adequately funded.

Out of 452 referrals to one Scotland-wide project, which offers counselling and money advice, 48% of participants reported visiting their GP less often, 52% had fewer trips to A&E and 75% had less hospital appointments overall.

In Scotland, the gap in premature mortality between those living in the richest and poorest areas is the widest since 2007, while men living in the most affluent neighbourhoods can expect to live 26 years longer in good health compared to the most deprived males - the widest gap ever.

READ MORE: SNP government policy of 'control' hampering progress on public health issues

John Cassidy, Chairman of Scottish Communities for Health and Wellbeing, who is a former director of education at South Lanarkshire Council, says too much government money is directed to health improvement campaigns and pilot projects when "we know it all already."

He said Scotland had a "huge resource" that was not being utilised.

He said: "I don't want to make a political point here but we do seem to have a very centralising government where they like to keep control of things centrally and that's a big issue.

"They seem to think that investing in communities, despite the rhetoric, is too big a risk. It needs a long term commitment. You wouldn't cut (funding) off to a hospital for a year."

A major study is underway at Glasgow Caledonian University looking at the effect of community-led groups on public health.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "Alongside action across government to improve the determinants of health, we are adopting a place-based approach to local health improvement.

READ MORE: Community groups key to tackling health inequalities 'not scientists'

"We will target actions in areas and communities most in need to ensure equity in our approach, thus avoid widening inequalities further.

“We will focus on cultivating community-led health improvement activity as we know how vital these organisations are in addressing health inequalities.

"We are looking at how we can better integrate community-led health organisations within local health and social care delivery.

"This will be achieved by working more effectively in partnership across government and with our local partners across all sectors.

"Community partners will shape what we are doing and steer long-term solutions and we intend to set out key priorities and approach in the coming months.”