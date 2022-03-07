TV chef Nick Nairn almost threw up on screen when he was shown how to make it and it seems the UK's young aren't overly keen to try the Scottish delicacy.

Almost a third of Generation Z's (32%) say they have never tried black pudding.

New research into the nation’s eating habits has revealed the traditional British dishes that appear to have fallen out of favour with the young.

Top of the list was jellied eels, with 65% of those aged 18-29 saying they had never been tempted to try it.

Haggis was even more unpopular than black pudding with 46% saying they had never tried it.

In 1996, celebrity chef Nick Nairn famously had to run off screen after being shown by an island crofter how to make black pudding.





The Ready Steady Cook star had to make a dash for it when Ena MacNeill from North Uist pushed a bucket of blood in front of him.

The couple were filmed washing out a sheep's intestines in the sea before going back to Ena's croft.



He said at the time: "It was probably the worst moment in my life.



"Never before have I had to hotfoot it from the kitchen while someone was cooking."





But he added: "In my defence, I'd been out trying to catch flounders the day before in a force eight gale.



"That night, I'd had more than a few hot toddies before going to Ena's croft the following day.



"I didn't mind the cleaning of the intestines - it was when the blood appeared that things went decidedly downhill.



"It had been lying out overnight in the bucket and had congealed.

Black pudding has in the past been hailed a 'superfood' because of its rich iron and protein content.

In 2009, more than 1,500 people signed a petition amid fears the famous Stornoway black pudding was under threat.

Black puddings labelled as “Stornoway” were being made outside of the Western Isles, causing the authentic Isle of Lewis butchers to suffer.

The same year a cross-border dispute erupted over whether black pudding is Scottish or English.

Butchers in Stornoway insisted the dish has been made for generations by crofters in the Western Isles. But they faced a challenge from rival pudding makers from Bury in Greater Manchester, who claim their black pudding has the deepest roots.

A total of 1,500 people across the UK were surveyed on their eating habits by Perspectus Global on behalf of Sushi Daily during February 2022.

Overall, 46% of the survey respondents said the dishes sound stuffy and old fashioned.

Favourite meals among Generation Z diners were tacos (37 percent), burritos (35 percent), beef chow mein (35 percent) and spicy chicken madras (34 percent).

BRITISH DISHES GEN Z’S HAVE NEVER TRIED