Scottish Commonwealth Games track cyclist John Paul has died aged 28, Scottish Cycling has announced.
Paul earned a reputation as one of Scotland's most promising talents after becoming world junior sprint champion in 2011.
Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of John Paul, as we bring the very sad news of his passing.— Scottish Cycling (@ScottishCycling) March 9, 2022
A brilliant cyclist who represented Scotland at @Glasgow2014, John was also a wonderful person both on and off the bike, who will be sorely missed by our cycling community. pic.twitter.com/UVt8IVHWcm
Also a double European champion at junior level, Paul would go on to represent Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
"John was a wonderful person on and off the bike," Scottish Cycling said.
No cause of death has been released.
