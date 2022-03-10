Adorable new images of the UK’s youngest polar bear have been released by the The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

The male cub, who was born in December 2021 at Highland Wildlife Park, near Aviemore, currently has no name but one lucky prize draw winner will have the unique once in a lifetime opportunity to be one of the first members of the public to meet him and also give him a name.

The three-month-old cub can be seen in new pictures sticking his tongue out at the camera.

Currently, visitors to the wildlife park will not be able to spot the youngster, as mother, Victoria, and cub will remain in the off-show den until early spring.

In a few weeks, the cub will be introduced to his large outdoor enclosure, where the public will be able to try and spot him.

Pic: RZSS

The cub’s mum, Victoria, and dad, Arktos previously had cub Hamish in 2017, who was the first polar bear cub born in the UK in 25 years.

As part of the breeding programme for the species, Hamish moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in November 2020.

Polar bear fans can enter the prize draw for £5 at the RZSS’s ‘name our cub’ Crowdfunder page until March 17.

Every penny raised in the prize draw will help build Scotland's Wildlife Discovery Centre at Highland Wildlife Park.

Specially designed to bring learning to life, the centre will enable children and young people to engage with wildlife conservation through hands-on experiences.

Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre will cost £5.6 million in total and is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, intentions to award from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund, led by NatureScot and supported by the European Development Fund (ERDF), and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, as well as players of People's Postcode Lottery and SSE Renewables.