BRITAIN’S largest naval warship is coming to Scotland, the Royal Navy has confirmed.

HMS Queen Elizabeth on Thursday sailed from Portsmouth for the first time since her global operational deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

The nation’s flagship has been undergoing essential maintenance since December following the seven-month mission, but now returns to sea to carry out training exercises.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier is set to return to Glen Douglas near near Loch Long, Argyll and Bute for a routine logistics visit this month, and hopes to visit Liverpool on her return leg to Liverpool.

Captain Ian Feasey Royal Navy, Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth, said: “We return to sea today as the United Kingdom’s Very High Readiness Strike Carrier for routine operational activity and training.

“The hard work of both my ship’s company and our supporting industrial partners has improved the condition of the Fleet Flagship.”

Only 24hrs back at sea and all those involved in aviation are back in action 💥



Merlins 🚁 from @846NAS have landed on and will work with @HMSQNLZ to maintain aviation currency.@FAA_RN @RoyalNavy pic.twitter.com/Uk0gBopxDd — HMS Queen Elizabeth 🇬🇧 (@HMSQNLZ) March 10, 2022

A statement on the Royal Navy website adds: “During this short stint at sea, training will focus on individual, team and whole ship exercises as well as working with commando-carrying Merlin helicopters from RNAS Yeovilton-based 846 Naval Air Squadron.

“The ship will be conducting further exercises and training later in the year as the carrier is kept at very high readiness to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice.”

Sister ship HMS Prince of Wales also recently left Portsmouth for the Arctic, where she will lead a task force in her role as NATO command ship on Exercise Cold Response, the large-scale Norwegian-led exercises which will see 35,000 troops from 28 nations operate together in the harsh environments.